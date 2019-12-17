Mariah Carey has cashed in $60 million on Christmas hit song

by: CNN

All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was a No. 1 hit — and it finally happened!

Of course Carey has had No. 1 hits before — but not for her beloved Christmas song “All I want for Christmas is you.”

The holiday classic was released 25 years ago — but it didn’t top the hot 100 chart until this year.

And despite only topping out at No. 3 until now — Carey has cashed in big time on the tune.

To date — she’s made 60 million off royalties from the song. 

If you still can’t get enough — look for the “Mariah Carey is Christmas” mini-documentary on Amazon.

