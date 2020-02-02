Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death

LONDON (AP) – Police in London say a man who strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot to death by police was recently released from prison, where he was serving for terrorism offenses.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi says police are ”confident” the attacker was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. D’orsi said a stabbing victim in his 40s thought to be in life-threatening condition has improved.

She said the victim is no longer in danger and that a woman who had been hospitalized has been released.

