Man stole pickup from Sioux City car dealership to take joy ride, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a pickup from a car dealership days after he broke into a residence and took numerous items in Sioux City.

According to court documents, a Sioux City officer witnessed Jaden Peeden, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, driving a pickup he stole Wednesday night from an auto dealership in Sioux City in the 1600 block of W. 3rd Street.

Peeden attempted to elude police by abandoning the vehicle in an alley but was located a short time later. He admitted to stealing the truck because wanted to take it for a joy ride but planned on returning the vehicle at some point.

Additionally, court documents said Peeden was involved in another theft incident on August 14. Around 10:00 p.m., Peeden broke into a residence in the 700 block of Rebecca Street through a window. He stole a PlayStation 4 with the controller, a picture, and a coffee cup.

Peeden was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft and held on a $5,000 bond.