Man sentenced to 17 years in child pornography case after communicating with S.D. teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland, Oregon man, who served 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in California, was sentenced Monday to 17 more years after using Facebook Messenger to convince a teenager to take sexually explicit videos of himself.

According to reports, prosecutors say Scott Lawrence he posed online as a woman and communicated with the teenager from South Dakota.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Sussman says Lawrence obtained the boy’s videos and distributed a graphic image of the boy to two other people.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography and violating his supervised release conditions from a 2018 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.