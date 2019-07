A man scaled the European Union’s tallest building Monday morning.

And he did it without a harness. It was captured on eyewitness video.

As you can probably guess, the death-defying stunt on London’s 1,017-foot shard tower is not allowed.

Police got calls about the man around 5:15 a.m. Emergency services got to him and he’s OK. Officers talked to him once he got inside the building, but police say he was not arrested.