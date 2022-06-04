LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) – Authorities say a man walked into a Los Angeles emergency ward, stabbed a doctor and two nurses, then holed up for four hours before a SWAT team took him into custody.

Los Angeles police say the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, seeking treatment for anxiety, then stabbed the medical staff.

Authorities say one victim underwent surgery and all three are in stable condition.

Police say the man was confined to a room in the hospital as officers tried to talk to him.

He was finally captured and taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.