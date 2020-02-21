Lori Vallow set to make first Kauai court appearance Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday, charging her with Desertion and Non-Support of Dependent Children Under 18 Years of Age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, contacted the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona to conduct a welfare check on the child in November. JJ was supposed to be living with Lori, his adoptive mother in Rexburg, ID where they moved in early September.