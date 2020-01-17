Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  61
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

‘Lord of the Rings’ protector Christopher Tolkien dies at 95

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role protecting the legacy of his father’s “The Lord of the Rings” series, has died. He was 95.

The Tolkien Society and HarperCollins UK confirmed his death but no details were provided.

Tolkien’s life work was closely identified with that of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien. He helped edit and publish much of his father’s writings after the science fiction and fantasy master died in 1973.

Among the books he worked on were “The Silmarillion,” “The Children Of Hurin,” and other texts that flesh out the complex world his father created.

He also drew the original maps that adorned the trilogy of books released in the 1950s.

Tolkien Society chairman Shaun Gunner said “millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us” so many of his father’s literary works.

“Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works have seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar,” he said. “We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests