CONCORD, NH (Associated Press) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police.

Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to police. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to Plymouth District Court on May 18.

Police said they made the arrest after receiving a report that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department had been obstructed in his efforts of snow removal by a citizen and had recorded part of the encounter on his cell phone.

Greeson didn’t immediately respond to an email to his Statehouse office seeking comment Friday.

Paul Manson, the road agent in Wentworth, said he had already been plowing for about six hours Saturday when he encountered Greeson standing in the middle of the road around 8 a.m.

“He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on,” he said Thursday. “When I got out of the truck, he started screaming in my face. So I got back in the truck and got my phone.”