1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools Central Lyon Community City of Adrian, MN City of Crooks City of Edgerton City of Garretson City of Luverne City of Parker City of Tyndall Edgerton Public - Private George Little Rock Community Harris-Lake Park Northwest Iowa CC Rock Rapids Head Start Sibley-Ocheyedan

Largest Harry Potter store being built in New York

National & World News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Calling all muggles and wizards, the largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York. 

A massive, three-story ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before, including a new line of magic wands. 

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ a flagship store, the first of its kind.

There’s no opening date as of yet, but execs say we can expect more details in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests