Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright said she’s sorry it happened.

Kim Potter was the last witness Friday before the defense rested in her manslaughter trial. She is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser to subdue Wright when he pulled away from officers and got back into his car as they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. She shot him with her handgun instead.

Potter said the situation “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car.