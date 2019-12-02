1  of  96
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Andes Central School District Armour School District Bennett County School District Black Hills Special Service Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canistota School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District City of Huron City of Watertown Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crazy Horse School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota Wesleyan DeSmet School District Doland School District Douglas School District Edmunds Central Ellsworth AFB Enemy Swim Day Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hitchcock-Tulare Howard Huron Student United Way Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Jones County Kadoka Kimball School District Leola Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman Marion McCook Central Meade Menno Miller School District Montrose Mount Vernon NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oglala Lakota County Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Porcupine Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Redfield School District Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sinte Gleska University Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central Spearfish School District St. Francis Indian SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Warner Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Western Dakota Tech White Lake White River Wilmot Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington

Key points from new wave of Catholic abuse lawsuits

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, Nancy Holling-Lonnecker, 71, poses with a picture taken of her as a young girl, at her home in San Diego. Holling-Lonnecker plans to take advantage of an upcoming three-year window in California that allows people to make claims of sexual abuse no matter how old. Her claim dates back to the 1950s when she says a priest repeatedly raped her in a confession booth beginning when she was 7 years old. “The survivors coming forward now have been holding on to this horrific experience all of their lives,” she said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

NEW YORK (AP) — Key takeaways from Associated Press reporting showing that new laws in 15 states could clear the way for a deluge of lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Church:

— Many of the dozen-plus lawyers and clergy abuse watchdog groups interviewed by the AP expect at least 5,000 new cases, resulting in potential payouts that could surpass the $4 billion paid out since the clergy sex abuse first came to light in the 1980s.

— The legal onslaught will play out in some of the nation’s most populous Catholic strongholds. This summer, New York state opened its one-year window allowing sex abuse claims no matter how, and already hundreds of lawsuits have been filed. A two-year window in New Jersey opens this week, then a three-year window in California opens in the new year that allows triple damages if the church tried to cover up the abuse.

— Some lawyers believe payouts by juries will be bigger than ever because of a recent national reawakening over sex abuse, fueled by the #MeToo movement, the public shaming of accused celebrities and last year’s Pennsylvania grand jury report that found 300 priests abused more than 1,000 children in that state. Since then, attorneys general in nearly 20 states have launched investigations of their own.

— The church is hoping victims turn to compensation funds set up by dioceses offering faster, but typically much lower payments than if they took their claims to court. To soften the financial hit, more dioceses are likely to file for bankruptcy, too. Less than a month after New York’s window took effect, the upstate Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy, the 20th U.S. diocese or religious order to do so.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests