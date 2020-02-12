1  of  46
Keslowski dreams of racing at Daytona 500 with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — If Brad Keslowski could have any meal in the world, from expensive steaks to world-class desserts, delivered to his car while under caution, he’d take the simple route.

As simple as peanut butter and jelly.

Keslowski, known around NASCAR to have an affinity for peanut butter, gave the surprise answer during an “Offroad Question” segment on Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special.

He also went on to say actor Matthew McConaughey would be his “Celebrity Shotgun,” or the passenger he’d like to have riding next to him for a big race.

“I think he’s the kind of guy that would keep you calmed down,” Keslowski said of McConaughey. “I feel like he could pump me up when I needed to be pumped up, or calmed down when I needed to be calmed down.”

McConaughey served as Grand Marshal for the 2005 Daytona 500.

Watch ‘Countdown to Daytona’ all week long for the inside-track preview to this Sunday’s Daytona 500 on FOX.

