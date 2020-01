Here’s your clue: “the greatest “jeopardy!” player of all time.”

Who is — Ken Jennings!

The 45-year-old claimed the GOAT title — which stands for greatest of all time — along with $1 million and the congratulations of revered host Alex Trebek.

It all went down Tuesday, his third victory in four matches in Jeopardy’s “The Greatest of All Time” tournament — beating out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Jennings owned the longest consecutive victory streak, winning 74 games and 2.52 million in 2004.