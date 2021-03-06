Kansas places Miles on administrative leave after LSU report

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Associated Press) –Kansas coach Les Miles was placed on administrative leave, hours after a report released by LSU revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long says the school did not know of the allegations against Miles at LSU until this week and plans to review the findings from a law firms’ investigation of how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints.

Miles is entering his third year as Kansas coach, and coming off a winless 2020 season. He was coach at LSU for 11-plus years before being fired four games into the 2016 season.