Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.

