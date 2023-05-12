MADISON, W.I. (KELO) — Fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed last week, was laid to rest this afternoon.

Leising was killed during a traffic stop on Saturday. Officials say the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, fled into the woods and died by suicide.

Leising worked at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office from February of 2020 to January of 2022.

A group from the sheriff’s office attended today’s funeral in Wisconsin. Deputies who worked with her want people to remember her positive attitude, willingness to help, and outstanding work in the field.