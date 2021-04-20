WATCH LIVE: Jury finds Chauvin guilty on all counts

Updated at 4:08 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Updated at 3:55 p.m.

The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death deliberated for a second day in a city skittish over the outcome.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden weighed in on the case, saying he was praying for the “right verdict.” And U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said the case was “open and shut.”

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd by pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck last May in Minneapolis, ignoring bystanders and common sense.

The defense argued that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Black man died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use.

Published at 2:45 p.m.

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is to be read late Tuesday afternoon.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.