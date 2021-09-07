Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student

by: DAVE KOLPACK, Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student.

Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.’s constitutional rights. He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.

Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal prison for nearly two decades in the death of Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month.

Despite several massive searches, Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minnesota.

