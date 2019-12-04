Judge to hear bid to end John Dillinger exhumation lawsuit

FILE – This file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives, and shows the notorious gangster as a 21-year-old. Records show that Dillinger was admitted into the reformatory on Sept. 16, 1924. The body of the 1930s gangster is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery more than 85 years after he was killed by FBI agents. The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit July 3, 2019, that Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sought to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and reinterred there.(AP Photo/The Indianapolis Star, Charlie Nye, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A judge will hear an Indianapolis cemetery’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a relative of 1930s gangster John Dillinger who wants to exhume Dillinger’s gravesite to determine if the notorious criminal is actually buried there.

A Marion County judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider Crown Hill Cemetery’s motion to dismiss Michael Thompson’s lawsuit. Thompson, who’s Dillinger’s nephew, wants to proceed with a Dec. 31 exhumation.

Thompson says he has evidence Dillinger’s body may not be buried there, and he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater in on July 22, 1934.

