(The Hill) – Court proceedings in the election interference case against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants in Fulton County, Ga., will be televised and livestreamed, a judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the case, said all hearings and trials will be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel, according to multiple outlets. He also said pool coverage for broadcast news media will be allowed.

Trump and his co-defendants are charged in a sprawling racketeering case related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The case could be the only one against Trump the public is able to witness.

He also faces two federal indictments — one related to the mishandling of classified information and another also related to 2020 election interference — but federal courtrooms generally do not allow cameras. The former president also faces charges in Manhattan related to hush money payments before the 2016 election.

However, if any of the defendants gets their case transferred to federal court, as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is attempting to do, McAfee’s ruling would not apply.

Meadows took the stand in Atlanta on Monday at a hearing where he argued his case should be moved. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not rule on the case at the hearing and will issue a ruling in writing at a later time, according to multiple reports.