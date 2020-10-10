Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, TX (Associated Press) — A federal judge has blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order dramatically reducing places where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting in the November elections.

Abbott’s order shuttered dozens of sites statewide, limiting the number of drop-off locations to one per county, including in Texas’ biggest cities. The order also emphasized that poll watchers may observe ballot deliveries.

President Donald Trump’s urging that his supporters go to polling places and “watch very carefully” raised concerns about possible voter intimidation.

Democrats and voting rights groups call the order voter suppression.

Republicans say the reduced drop-off sites enhanced election security.