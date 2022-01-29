NEW YORK (Associated Press) — Joni Mitchell is joining Neil Young in his protest against Spotify, seeking to have her music removed from the streaming service.

Like Young a Canadian native and singer-songwriter with much of her success in the 1970s, Mitchell is the first prominent artist to publicly join Young.

She said on her website that “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Young protested Spotify airing a podcast by comedian Joe Rogan that featured a doctor who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Spotify said it has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes from its site for content issues since the start of the pandemic, but has not addressed Rogan.