‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

National & World News

Joaquin Phoenix

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film “Joker.” (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday.

Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917. ”

The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

