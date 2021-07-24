Jill Biden, Macron attend Olympics 3-on-3 basketball game

Dr. Jill Biden walks off plane after arriving in Tokyo (Pool)

TOKYO (Associated Press) — French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden have attended a 3-on-3 Olympic basketball game in Tokyo.

The two sat near one another as the French women’s team played the U.S. The U.S. won 17-10.

The 3-on-3 Olympic basketball tournament is making its debut at this Olympics.

Macron and Biden both attended the opening ceremony for the Games on Friday night.

Earlier Saturday, Biden attended a watch party at the U.S. ambassador’s residence for embassy staff to watch the United States vs. Mexico women’s softball game. The U.S. won 2-0.

She said she was excited to watch the game and apologized for not being able to offer food or drink due to COVID protocols. She also thanked embassy staffers and their families for their service.