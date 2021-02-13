Jaguars, embattled strength coach Chris Doyle part ways

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle on Thursday, Feb. 11, 20201, by saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after scores of former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Associated Press) — Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a diversity group blasted the team and called the hiring “simply unacceptable.”

Coach Urban Meyer said Doyle resigned. Meyer says “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved.”

The Fritz Pollard Alliance ripped Jacksonville’s leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate.