TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera is missing once again from a Florida rehabilitation facility, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ first reported Sunday that law enforcement sources said that that Margera left LifeSkills South Florida in Deerfield Beach Saturday.

BCSO officials told WLFA he was spotted wearing all black at 5:30 p.m. Detectives are now searching for the missing celebrity.

This comes almost two weeks after the pro skateboarder left the facility the first time. A police report stated he was not happy with LifeSkills’ services and was supposed to check into another facility during his first disappearance.

Margera was placed in the rehab facility after a court order, according to staff.