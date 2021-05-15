Italy’s Berlusconi leaves hospital amid post-virus struggles

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was released from Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Saturday, where he was treated for complications related to his earlier bout with coronavirus.

Berlusconi, 84, recovered from COVID-19 last September but has been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks. He was most recently admitted last Monday. In April, he spent 24 days in the hospital under medical supervision.

Berlusconi’s hospitalization was “prescribed by doctors for tests and treatment due to effects of the coronavirus,” Antonio Tajani, a senior member of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, said on Facebook.

Berlusconi will rest at his home in Arcole, near Milan, along with doing rehabilitation and treatments ordered by his doctors, Tajani said.

The three-time former premier and media mogul left the hospital without passing in front of photographers and television cameras waiting outside.

Berlusconi spent 10 days being treated at San Raffaele Hospital for COVID-19 and an early-stage lung infection last September. He told reporters after being discharged at the time that disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

Besides being in a vulnerable age group, Berlusconi has a heart condition that prompted him to get a pacemaker several years ago.