LATEST: Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (KELO/CBS News/AP/Nexstar) – Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.
Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.
U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base in Iraq’s Anbar province. There was no immediate word on injuries. The U.S. also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region.
The Pentagon has confirmed ‘more than a dozen’ ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two U.S. bases in Iraq.
Iran state TV says Tehran has launched the missiles over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment.
The AP is reporting that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, KELOLAND News’ DC Bureau is reporting.
KELOLAND News has reached out to South Dakota’s Congressional statement.
A spokesperson for Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said he is monitoring the situation and will receive a briefing from “from top administration officials” on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said their office is monitoring the situation and Congress was supposed to get a briefing on Wednesday. His office released a video statement to KELOLAND News on Tuesday evening.
We have not heard back from Sen. Mike Rounds.
Thune Tweeted this evening about Iran, it’s not clear if the Tweet was sent before or after the attack.
This is a developing story.
