LATEST: Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Updated at 7:13:

TEHRAN, Iran (KELO/CBS News/AP/Nexstar) – Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base in Iraq’s Anbar province. There was no immediate word on injuries. The U.S. also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region.

The Pentagon has confirmed ‘more than a dozen’ ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched the missiles over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

#BREAKING: The Dept. of Defense confirms that Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq at Al Asad and Irbil pic.twitter.com/o8LnRcFmhk — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 8, 2020

The AP is reporting that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said.

#BREAKING: There are reports of rockets hitting the Al Asad Air Base in Western Iraq. Iranian state TV says its military is responsible. pic.twitter.com/pAaWybYmvK — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, KELOLAND News’ DC Bureau is reporting.

US military bases in Iraq reportedly under missile attack. WH Press Sec:

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.#NexstarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) January 8, 2020

KELOLAND News has reached out to South Dakota’s Congressional statement.

A spokesperson for Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said he is monitoring the situation and will receive a briefing from “from top administration officials” on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said their office is monitoring the situation and Congress was supposed to get a briefing on Wednesday. His office released a video statement to KELOLAND News on Tuesday evening.

We have not heard back from Sen. Mike Rounds.

Thune Tweeted this evening about Iran, it’s not clear if the Tweet was sent before or after the attack.

Soleimani’s death provides Iran an opportunity to rethink its participation in terrorist activities throughout the Middle East & its aggression against our country, which will not be tolerated. Unfortunately, Iran doesn’t seem ready to take that opportunity. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 7, 2020

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.