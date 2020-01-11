Iran admits to mistakenly shooting down jetliner

This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 and provided by Nariman Gharib shows an object said to be the Ukrainian jetliner flying in sky at the moment of explosion with a flash of light. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations. (Courtesy of Nariman Gharib via AP)

TEHRAN, IRAN (Associated Press) — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard.

The government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible for the crash.

The plane was hit hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of its top general.

The acknowledgement is an embarrassment for the armed forces and was likely to anger the Iranian public.

A senior Guard commander accepted “full responsibility” and said that when he learned of the shootdown he wished he were dead.

He said the plane was mistaken for an incoming U.S. cruise missile.