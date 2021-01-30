Iowa voters will decide gun rights constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — The Iowa Legislature has passed a resolution to add gun rights language to the Iowa Constitution.

If approved by voters, it will make Iowa one of only four states with language that could make it easier to strike down gun laws.

Republican lawmakers approved the resolution Thursday. It will go to voters in the November 2022 general election.

The Legislature also passed the resolution in 2019, as the Iowa Constitution requires proposed constitutional amendments to be approved twice before being placed on the ballot.

The amendment would more broadly guarantee guns rights in Iowa than under the U.S. Constitution. It adds a requirement that laws restricting gun rights be subject to the highest standard of judicial review.