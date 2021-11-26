Iowa rallies from 15-point deficit to down Huskers

Iowa’s Tyler Goodson (15) carries the ball as Nebraska’s Marquel Dismuke (9) dives for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Petras had a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to give No. 17 Iowa its first lead and the Hawkeyes came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday.

Iowa won the border battle for the seventh straight year, but not before Jermari Harris intercepted Logan Smothers’ pass at the Iowa 2 with 43 seconds to play.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) stayed alive in the Big Ten West race and now need Minnesota to beat Wisconsin on Saturday to go to the conference championship game next week in Indianapolis.

The loss was another gut punch to Nebraska (3-9, 1-8) in its worst season since 1957. The Cornhuskers, who won’t go to a bowl for a fifth straight year, finished with losses in six straight games and eight of nine. Their nine losses were by a total of 56 points.

Tyler Goodson ran for 156 yards on 23 carries to become Iowa’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Akrum Wadley in 2017.