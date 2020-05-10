Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

Iowa motorcyclist dies after crash with unlicensed teen’s SUV

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police say a motorcyclist died after crashing with an SUV driven by an unlicensed teen in downtown Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a turning Jeep Cherokee failed to yield to an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle. The two vehicles crashed in the downtown intersection.

The 52-year-old Des Moines resident who was driving the motorcycle was critically injured and died later at a hospital. Police say the SUV was driven by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident who doesn’t have a license and wasn’t accompanied by an adult. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests