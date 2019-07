CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KELO) – An Iowa man is using artificial intelligence to highlight children who are fighting cancer.

Rik Zortman, who is also known as a human Etch a Sketch, runs with his phone GPS. But his GPS does not choose his routes.

Instead, he uses his device to run a pattern that will eventually spell out the name of a child battling cancer.

Zortman says he runs the extra miles in honor of his son, who was only three years old when he died from cancer in 2009.