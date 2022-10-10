DES MOINES, Iowa — More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.

Additional benefits are being made available through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food assistance programs, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Families will get $391 per eligible child under the age of six who received SNAP benefits during June, July, and August of 2022. Those benefits will be issued between October 11-20 and be added to the family’s SNAP-EBT card.

Families with kids who were in grades K-12 during the 21-22 school year will also get $391 per child in benefits for the summer months of 2022. Details on issuing the benefits are still being worked out, but the HHS anticipates eligible children will receive new EBT cards mailed by the end of November.

“High food costs have affected every Iowan, and we hear every day how low-income parents continue to struggle to meet their children’s nutritional needs,” said Janee Harvey, HHS’ Division Administrator of Adult, Child, and Family Services. “These additional benefits will make it a little bit easier for parents to make ends meet and provide healthy, and nutritious meals for their children.”

If you have questions about eligibility, take a look at the department’s website.

The funding for the additional food assistance is being provided through the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act.