DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — Iowa hospitals and clinics are again filling up with long lines of waiting patients as the common cold, flu, RSV and more pass around the community – especially among children.

Blank Children’s Hospital says it registered 165 child patients in a 24-hour period recently. Wait times at walk-in clinics and doctor’s office’s have been well over an hour at many facilities in the last week. Dr. Wendy Woods at Blank Children’s Hospital says the traffic of sick kids is historic right now.

“Emergency room waits are beyond what we’ve ever experienced …in our history,” Dr. Woods says, “Wait times are long and many families are leaving without being seen. Avoid exposing your children if you can … call your doctors office, call your clinic. Don’t just go to urgent care don’t go to the emergency room department.”