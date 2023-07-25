DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidates will be flocking to our state once again to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner this Friday at the Iowa Events Center.

Thirteen presidential candidates will get 10 minutes each to speak to the audience at the fundraiser. Microphones will shut off at that 10-minute mark.

Organizers say former President Donald Trump will be in attendance and will be afforded the chance to speak last. It’s the first time that Trump will be sharing a stage in Iowa with the wide field of Republican presidential candidates, some of whom he has mocked with personal insults.

Other candidates taking the stage include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Perry Johnson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, and Congressman Will Hurd are also taking part.

Rounding out the list is Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Ryan Binkley, Larry Elder, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

All will have their chance to make a case to Iowa Republicans. The Lincoln Dinner takes place three weeks before the first Republican primary debate. Tickets are already sold out.