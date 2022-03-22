ANKENY, IOWA — A fifth reported outbreak of avian influenza or “bird flu” was confirmed on Sunday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

Over 6 million birds have been forced to be killed or destroyed in just several weeks with cases in 4 different counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is concerned about how early in the spring cases are popping up.

“So that is why we are really talking about biosecurity, protect your birds, watch your birds for symptoms and let us know when they do,” said. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “So at this point, it is a concerning situation because we have five confirmed cases already in March. It really is going to be a long spring of folks really needing to stay on high alert.”

To report cases, Naig recommends to go to the Iowa Department of Agriculture’s website or call their emergency hotline. The symptoms on what to watch out for in birds are listed on there as well.

In Ankeny, a family farm only owns about 60 chickens right now; and they say because of how far away they are from other chicken farms, they are not too concerned.

“We don’t really have any trees around for birds to stick around in, wild birds,” said LaVon Griffieon. “And that would be the way I think I would get it.”

The Griffieon Family Farm has owned chickens on their property for over two decades and has never had an encounter with the bird flu. But they believe that the habits they have been practicing would hopefully help prevent it from spreading to their livestock.

“We don’t really go to someone else’s chicken house,” said Griffieon. “There is nothing you can do, you wash, you keep the chicken house clean, but you don’t invite people in. It is about all you can do.”