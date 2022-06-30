ALTOONA, Iowa — The family that lost one of their sons on a ride at Adventureland has now filed a lawsuit against the park’s former owners.

On July 3rd of 2021, the Jaramillo family of Marion was on the Raging River ride when their boat flipped over. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died the following day after being removed from life support. His older brother and his father suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The lawsuit said the previous owners were negligent, alleging the ride was not properly maintained, staff was not trained on the ride, and no employees helped when the boat flipped.

Four and a half months after the death of Michael Jaramillo, inspectors with the Iowa Division of Labor released a report revealing 17 violations that were present on the Raging River on the day of the accident.

The suit is against former owners Adventure Land and its former CEO Michael J. Krantz.

The park was sold last year to Palace Entertainment, which is not named in the suit.

The Raging River ride remains closed.