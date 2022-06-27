ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa community came together to rescue a dog early Monday morning.

The Estherville Police Department said in a release that officers were called to a residence in the Orchard Lane neighborhood around 3:10 a.m. regarding a missing elderly bulldog named Tupelo. The caller told authorities that she could hear barking in a ravine behind the house.

Officers and the dog owner searched the area and eventually found Tupelo in a sink hole about three feet wide and three feet deep had formed around a drainage tile. In the hole, there was a cement drainage tile with Tupelo wedged in about another four feet into it.











Officers called city departments for help in rescuing Tupelo. Many city employees as well as a vet and neighbors helped dig around the tile.

At 6:24 a.m., Tupelo was rescued from the tile. According to the release, Tupelo was in great condition and returned to his owners.

Estherville Fire, city electricians, the City Street Department, Emmet County Secondary Roads Department, Dr. Arlen Omtevdt from the Estherville Veterinary Clinic and neighbors all helped in the rescue.