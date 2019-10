Balloons of all shapes and sizes could be found in New Mexico over the weekend for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states.

However they didn’t get to spend a lot of time in the air ,balloons were mostly tethered to the ground because of fog.

The spectacle has grown over nearly five decades and infuses millions of dollars into the economy each year.