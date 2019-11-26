1  of  49
Indiana woman pleads guilty to aiding Islamic State group

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group.

Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Elhassani entered her plea Monday in a deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that she hasn’t been sentenced yet.

The plea agreement states in late 2014, her late Moroccan husband and his brother travelled to Syria and join the Islamic State. She made three trips from the U.S. to Hong Kong between November 2014 and April 2015 carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold intended for IS.

Elhassani’s husband was killed in Syria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

