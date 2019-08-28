Live Now
Illinois corn maze celebrates Apollo 11

The Richardson Adventure Farm maze in Illinois is ready for family fun! 

After putting the finishing touches on the 28-acre maze’s 9.7 miles of trails, George and Wendy Richardson took the farm’s small plane up and snapped some aerial photos.

The maze design is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing.

you can see the trails of corn portray images of two astronauts, the Saturn rocket, an American flag, Earth, and the words “Apollo 50” and “Richardson Farm”.

The maze is fun for all ages with many entry and exit points.

The maze officially opens Saturday, September 7.

