Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

ROCKFORD, IL. (Associated Press) – Police say a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others during what authorities believe was a random attack.

Rockford police say a 37-year-old male suspect is in custody after the shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea says two of those who were shot were teenagers. O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims.

He described the scene as contained and says he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

