IHOP introduces ‘Addams Family’-inspired menu items

You probably remember the old theme song — they’re also the inspiration for IHOP’s new Addams Family menu.

In honor of the Halloween season and the new Addams Family movie, IHOP has four new items named after members of the Addams Family.

You’ve got Wednesday’s web-cakes — buttermilk pancakes topped with hershey’s chocolate syrup, white icing and violet whipped cream.

Or, you could grab Gomez green chili omelette.

There’s also Uncle Fester’s chocolate ice scream shake and Morticia’s haunted hot chocolate — both of which come with that kooky violet whipped cream.

You can order up these new menu items through Nov. 3.

