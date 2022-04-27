WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Grocery giant Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday that it will be asking 500 more of its corporate employees to transition to retail jobs. The announcement was made via an advertisement placed in newspapers including the Des Moines Register and the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The move comes one month after the company moved 121 employees from corporate offices to retail stores.

In the full page advertisement, Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker explains that the restructuring is necessary in response to economic conditions. Edeker argues that inflation and global infrastructure problems have caused gas and food prices to skyrocket, changing the way that Americans shop for food. Adding to the problems are recently enacted cuts to SNAP programs that low-income Americans depend on to feed their families.

The company, in turn, is cutting its costs in hopes of passing those savings on to customers – the advertisement argues. “As prices rise across the country, our top priority has to be centered on fighting to get the best deals possible for our customers,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s President and Chief Retail Officer is quoted as saying. The company has already rolled back its ‘Aisles Online’ ordering service to just a few key markets and eliminated 24-hour stores.