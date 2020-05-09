Hunters not giving up cold turkey

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALMOUTH, ME (Associated Press) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered.

Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year.

The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories.

The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws.

Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state.

Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests