NEW DELHI (Associated Press) — Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds as rail cars were flipped over and mangled in one of the country’s deadliest train crashes in decades.

The accident, which happened about 137 miles southwest of Kolkata on Friday night, led to a chaotic scene as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches to free survivors.

P.K. Jena, the state’s top administrative official, said about 900 people were injured in the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha.

The cause was under investigation.