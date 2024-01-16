TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and a friend came to a teenage girl’s rescue after she flipped her car on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa.

Photos published by TMZ showed the retired wrestler and his friend approach a flipped car on the highway, right in the area of Exit 2A in Clearwater.

According to Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, the couple and friend saw the accident happen while on the way home.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” Daily wrote on Facebook. “I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the [girl’s] airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

Hogan himself said the teenager had some divine intervention on her part, thanks to the tool he used to deflate the airbags.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to [pop] the bags, thank you God, all is well even now, Amen HH” the Clearwater retiree wrote on X.

According to the Associated Press, the Tampa Police Department reported minor injuries in the incident. Nexstar’s WFLA has also reached out for independent comment.