HUD secretary’s notes show he’s upset with White House appointments

FILE – In this June 15, 2020, file photo Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump about America’s seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration said Thursday, July 23, that it is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs. In a statement, Carson said the regulation known as Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, or the AFFH rule, was “unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ATLANTA (Associated Press) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s notes at a podium were photographed Friday, revealing his unhappiness about the White House’s personnel appointments to his agency.

In a reference to the Presidential Personnel Office, Carson’s notes said, “I am not happy with the way PPO is handling my agency.”

The personnel office is run by John McEntee.

The White House and Carson’s office had no immediate comment.

News photographers captured the images during Carson’s speech ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech to Black voters in Atlanta.

Carson is scheduled to speak at a South Dakota Republican women’s event in Sioux Falls Saturday night.